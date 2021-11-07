Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. He was detained on October 2 after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise and then he was arrested. On October 7, he was sent into judicial custody. Almost after three weeks of being in jail, he was granted bail and reunited with his family. Amidst this, reports of pay-off came to fore. Sameer Wankhede, the NCB official who arrested Aryan Khan, also came under the radar. Politician Nawab Malik has been making many accusations against him. The recent one is that he has called Aryan's arrest a matter of Kidnapping. Also Read - Here's how Shah Rukh Khan escaped the paparazzi as he jetted in and out of Mumbai Airport – watch
As reported by ANI, Nawab Malik said, "Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan all set to break his silence on Aryan Khan case? Jets off to Delhi with his team on a private plane
Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has been reportedly removed from the drugs case that involved Aryan Khan. It has now been transferred to Delhi team of officials. Also Read - Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, removed from investigation as PROBE into his dubious affairs heats up
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.