and 's eldest son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3. He was detained on October 2 after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise and then he was arrested. On October 7, he was sent into judicial custody. Almost after three weeks of being in jail, he was granted bail and reunited with his family. Amidst this, reports of pay-off came to fore. Sameer Wankhede, the NCB official who arrested Aryan Khan, also came under the radar. Politician Nawab Malik has been making many accusations against him. The recent one is that he has called Aryan's arrest a matter of Kidnapping.

As reported by ANI, Nawab Malik said, "Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom." Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan all set to break his silence on Aryan Khan case? Jets off to Delhi with his team on a private plane

Aryan Khan didn't purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It's a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/xciL80qPM5 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Mohit Kamboj and Sameer Wankhede met outside Oshiwara graveyard on Oct 7. After which, Wankhede panicked and complained to the police that they were being chased. They were lucky that the nearby CCTV was not working and we couldn't get the feed: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/JDo6QFJUs2 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, Sameer Wankhede has been reportedly removed from the drugs case that involved Aryan Khan. It has now been transferred to Delhi team of officials.