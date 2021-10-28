and 's son who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 was sent into judicial custody on October 7. He along with Arbaaz Merchant and others were sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8. Finally, after spending 20 days in jail, has been granted bail. The lawyers moved to the Bombay Court with his bail plea and today, he has been granted bail. It is after spending almost 20 days in jail that some relief has come way of Aryan Khan. Along with Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have also been granted bail. Also Read - Did You Know? Before Aryan Khan, this member from Shah Rukh Khan's family was put behind bars and tried in court

Bombay High Court grants bail to Aryan Khan in drugs-on-cruise case pic.twitter.com/MerVWcfpYZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Before October 8, the star kid and other arrested in cruise ship drugs case were under NCB custody and they spent their days in NCB office. They were detained on October 2 after a raid was conducted on a cruise and contraband was recovered. As per the reports, those who have been granted bail are expected to walk out of Arthur Road jail by tomorrow or day after, post the Bombay High Court gives out its detailed order. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Will Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan go to meet their son in jail today?

It indeed comes as a sigh of relief to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan who have been trying and praying hard to get their son out of jail. Also Read - Jail or Bail: The FINAL verdict in Aryan Khan drugs case to be out today; Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri spend a restless night