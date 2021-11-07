may be out on bail but his drugs case seems to be far from over. and 's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a raid was conducted on a cruise. He was arrested by the NCB and then sent into judicial custody. It was recently that he was released from Arthur Road jail after the Bombay High Court granted him bail. Now, the case has been transferred to The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by NCB . Deputy Director General, Sanjay Singh. As reported by Etimes, Aryan Khan was summoned by the SIT team for recording the statement. However, the star kid skipped questioning citing health reasons. Also Read - Aryan Khan drugs case: Nawab Malik calls it a matter of 'kidnapping and ransom'; claims Sameer Wankhede's partner was the 'mastermind'

A source informed the portal, "Aryan Khan may not appear at the NCB office today due to health reasons. Those in the know have revealed that Aryan may appear before the SIT for further questioning and investigation tomorrow." ANI has reported that Aryan Khan has slight fever and hence, skipped the summon. Also Read - Here's how Shah Rukh Khan escaped the paparazzi as he jetted in and out of Mumbai Airport – watch

Aryan Khan was called to the NCB for questioning today. However, due to a slight fever, he will not be coming: NCB Officer — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

It was on Friday that Aryan Khan was spotted at the NCB office as he marked his attendance. As per his bail terms set by the court, he is supposed to appear before NCB every Friday. The summoning of Aryan Khan by the SIT team is also in-sync his bail terms. He is supposed to appear in front of the NCB whenever summoned. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan all set to break his silence on Aryan Khan case? Jets off to Delhi with his team on a private plane

It is expected that his friend Arbaaz Merchant will also be summoned by NCB's SIT teams for questioning and recording statement. It was on Friday that the investigating agency announced that the cruise ship drugs case has been taken over by the SIT team. Earlier it was headed by Sameer Wankhede.