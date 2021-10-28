Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside his residence Mannat to celebrate Bombay High Court's decision. Aryan Khan was granted bail today after he got arrested in a drugs case in Mumbai. The star kid was arrested by the NCB along with 18 others and was under custody for 25 days. The star son has been in Arthur Road jail since October 8 and his bail plea was denied twice.

After the High court's decision, Shah Rukh Khan's fans are in a celebratory mood as Aryan has been granted bail. In this picture, two men are seen holding up a banner that reads, 'Welcome Home Prince Aryan' which has a picture of Shah Rukh Khan with his son. The fans were seen bursting crackers on the roads and cheering for the star kid.

Many Bollywood celebrities such as R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Swara Bhasker and more took to their twitter handles and celebrated as Aryan was granted bail. Shah Rukh Khan's fans showed love and support to him by trending #WeStandWithSRK on Twitter.