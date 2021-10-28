Bollywood superstar 's son was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. After 25 days of his arrest in the Mumbai drug case, the star kid has been granted bail. Apart from Aryan, Justice N W Sambre also granted bail to his co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. "All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening," Justice Sambre said. Aryan Khan along with 18 others was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment. Also Read - Aryan Khan granted bail: Lawyer Satish Maneshinde's first reaction will resonate with all Shah Rukh Khan fans and supporters

Soon, after the news of Aryan Khan's bail broke, netizens were happy with the High court's verdict. Moreover, Bollywood stars who have been rooting for Aryan took to their social media and celebrated the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son. Also Read - 'Finally truth won': Shah Rukh Khan fans rejoice as Aryan Khan gets bail after 3 weeks in high-profile drugs case – view tweets

Shah Rukh's former costars , took to their social media handles and expressed their opinion about Aryan's bail. R Madhavan tweeted saying, 'Thank god. As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen'. Also Read - Aryan Khan granted bail: Here's when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan will reunite with son at Mannat

Sonu Sood also took to his twitter handle and wrote, 'When time judges, then there is no need for witnesses'. wrote, 'Finally!!! Bail Granted! #AryanKhanDrugsCase! Thank God!'. Swara Bhasker wrote, 'FINALLY!'.

Finally !!! Bail Granted ! #AryanKhanDrugsCase ! Thank God! — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) October 28, 2021

समय जब न्याय करता है,

तब गवाहों की जरूरत नहीं होती। — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 28, 2021

Thank god . As a father I am So relieved .. … May all good and positive things happen. — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 28, 2021