Bollywood superstar 's son was finally granted bail in Mumbai drugs on Thursday by Bombay High Court. According to Aryan Khan's lawyer Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, the star kid will come out of jail tomorrow or till Saturday.

After Aryan was granted bail by the High court, Shah Rukh Khan's co-stars and his fans celebrated their huge achievement. Bollywood actress was quite happy after Aryan's bail. 'Am very happy that Aryan is returning home to his father. For any parent to have their child return after an ordeal is huge and id a massive deal. I think it's heartwarming to see them reunited. I think the whole world stood by Shah Rukh Khan in solidarity to what has happened with his child and this is the biggest birthday gift he could get', says Aahana.

Apart from Aahana, Bollywood stars including , , Swara Bhasker, Malaika Arora, , Shanaya Kapoor, , and others took to their social media and celebrated the release of Shah Rukh Khan's son.