After waiting for almost a month to bring their son home, the day is finally nearing. and 's son has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday and after a detailed order in Friday, he will be able to walk out of the Arthur Road jail. While it is time for celebration and happiness to return at and banish the grim atmosphere and gloom that had descended over it the past few weeks, there is also something that Shah Rukh and Gauri will have to be very diligent about.

There have been reports that the two plan to ground Aryan for 2-3 months and not allow him any time out or night outs and parties with friends and keep a strict tab on him. But more than that, there are three aspects concerning Aryan Khan that Shah Rukh and Gauri are going to very strict about. According to source close to the family, Shah Rukh and Gauri want to keep Aryan away from the three things as soon as he out of jail and back home. Firstly, they don't want Aryan to see any media coverage that has happened or happening around his case. The kid may be shook already with what has happened and being subjected to the all that was and is being said and written about him in the media is the last thing they want for Aryan.

Second, they want to keep a strict tab on the company he keeps. Right from his friends on social media, to those he meets often or is in touch with through phone, Shah Rukh and Gauri are going to take all measures to ensure that Aryan doesn't keep any company who may spell the tiniest kind of trouble.

Last but not the least, Aryan will be barred from making any public appearances anytime soon. This is to avoid any commotion around him and also to keep him away from any awkward situations, silly questions, judgements. Well, like any other parents in this situation, Shah Rukh and Gauri too are going to be overprotective about Aryan once he is back from jail. At least for some time, till they are able to put all this behind them. We only hope that this family reunites soon and their life gets back to normal sooner.