Finally, and can heave a sigh of relief. Their son has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court in cruise ship drugs case. The star kid was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2 after a raid was conducted on a cruise and he was arrested on October 3. On October 7, he along with others like Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were sent into judicial custody. After the special NDPS court rejected his bail, the lawyers moved his bail plea to the Bombay High Court. Today, he was granted bail after three days of arguments in court. Now, his lawyers have given an update about his exit from Arthur Road jail.

During the press briefing, former Attorney General, Mukul Rahotgi who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court stated that he will be out of jail either by tomorrow or by Saturday. The Bombay High Court will release its detailed order in this case tomorrow and NCB may take some time for the procedures, Aryan may be in jail tomorrow night as well.

Bombay HC has granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha after hearing the arguments for 3 days. The detailed order will be given tomorrow. Hopefully, all they will come out of the jail by tomorrow or Saturday: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan pic.twitter.com/jQGKYIBxrn — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

ASG Anil Singh, representing NCB in court objected to the bail plea today, stating "Aryan Khan was aware that Arbaaz was in possession. Charas was for smoking and it was for the consumption of both though it was with Arbaaz physically." After hearing to both sides of arguments, Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan and others.