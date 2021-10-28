Aryan Khan granted bail: Shah Rukh Khan's FIRST REACTION to the BIG, HAPPY news will tear you up

After much drama, speculations, criticism and nervousness over what next, was finally granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday. ’s son, along with the other two accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant have been granted bail and a detailed order is awaited by the court on Friday. Post the same, the three will walk out free from jail. The past few weeks have been the worst for Shah Rukh Khan and , who have been devastated and distraught over their lives being turned upside down. They have spent their days and nights feeling helpless as their son Aryan Khan spent days away from home, first in NCB custody and then in judicial custody, inside the Arthur Road jail. Also Read - Aryan Khan gets bail: Shanaya Kapoor posts for the first time ever since Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest, Ananya Panday's NCB probe

After the celebration worthy win in the Mumbai drugs case against the NCB, Shah Rukh Khan's senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, leading the battery of lawyers in his son Aryan's case, has revealed some details about Shah Rukh's state the past few days. Talking to a news channel, Rohatgi said, "Shah Rukh Khan shed tears of joy". The lawyer further revealed that Shah Rukh had been distraught and tensed and as soon as the bail order was announced in favour of Aryan, he just couldn't stop his tears. "All the emotions that he had held inside of him came flowing down," he said, further sharing that he met Shah Rukh only 3-4 days ago for the first time. But the star had put everything on the back burner, all his commitments and always made himself available to the legal team. "He made notes and his legal knowledge is on point, despite being from another profession," Rohatgi said.

He also revealed that Shah Rukh had not had proper meal since days and was surviving only on coffee. But while he was tensed, he was also diligent about the entire process. This is heart-wrenching and one cannot imagine what he must have gone through as a parent. We hope Shah Rukh and Gauri sleep peacefully tonight.