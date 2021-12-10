's son remained to be one of the most searched celebrities of Bollywood thanks to his drugs case. The starkid was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after a surprise raid was conducted on a cruise. He was then sent into judicial custody and taken to Arthur Road jail. It was only after spending almost 20 days in jail that he could acquire bail. One of his bail terms is that he has to mark attendance at the Narcotics Control Bureau office every Friday. Now, as per the latest development, the lawyers of starkid have moved to Bombay High Court to bring about a modification in bail terms. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and 7 more Bollywood hunks are totally unrecognisable in these pictures from their school and college days [VIEW HERE]

Reportedly, the starkid has filed a petition to seek an exemption from marking his attendance in NCB office every Friday. Ever since his bail, he has been diligently visiting the NCB on Fridays to mark his attendance. Now, he wants an exemption from the same given that the case is being investigated by SIT NCB New Delhi. As per a report published by Bar & Bench, Aryan has sought exemption on basis 10 grounds. One of the grounds is that "There is no likelihood for the Mumbai office to interrogate him and as a consequence, no point for his attendance to their office every Friday." It has also been mentioned that police are being deployed in large numbers ahead of his visit given that he is a starkid. Another argument in the petition read, "That he is relentlessly accosted by large number of media personnel, extensively photographed and questioned while visiting the NCB office." Aryan Khan has asked for an exemption stating that he is a student and wants to lead a 'honourable and dignified' life. Also Read - Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira's birthday party: AbRam, Yash and Roohi Johar and more star kids attend; fans call Shah Rukh Khan's son 'a real Prince'

In his petition, Aryan Khan has also mentioned that he will extend his full cooperation during the investigation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie the knot; RRR trailer see Jr NTR and Ram Charan high on action and more