was sent into judicial custody by the Magistrate court on October 7. The star kid along with others arrested in cruise ship drugs case were awarded with 14-days of judicial custody. He was then taken to Arthur Road jail along with Arbaaz Merchantt and more. His bail plea was earlier rejected by the magistrate court citing it not maintainable. Today, his lawyers applied for his bail in sessions court. Now, it has been reported by that the hearing will take place on Wednesday.

As reported by news agency ANI, the bail plea hearing has now been pushed to Wednesday. A tweet by ANI read, "Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others' bail pleas on Wednesday." As per the arguments, Advocate Amit Desai representing Aryan Khan asked that his bail application hearing be scheduled for Wednesday. In reply, Special prosecutor Sethna from NCB's side said, "As per Desai's submissions, his matter deserves priority. The other matters, their quantities are different. It will not be humanely possible for us to file replies to all applications. Let the matters start from the first produced." While Aryan Khan's bail plea is likely to be heard on Wednesday, other accused in the case might have to wait longer. This means that Aryan will have to at least spend two more days in jail, away from home.

It was on October 2 that the Narcotics Control Bureau had carried out a surprise raid on a cruise where reportedly contraband was found. Aryan Khan along with his friends was also said to be on the cruise. However, as per the reports, no drugs were found on Aryan Khan. It was on October 3 that Aryan Khan and others were arrested by the NCB and presented in front of the court. They were sent into NCB custody for one day which was then extended till October 7.