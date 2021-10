’s bail plea was rejected recejected today (October 2) by a Mumbai court. and ’s son has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8. Netizens are reacting on the news. Many are disappointed as they were hoping that he would be granted bail today. “I thought money, power can do anything but I was wrong,” wrote a user. “This will go on and on,” read another comment. 'This is just unbelievably cruel,’ read a tweet. Have a look at some of he reactions below: Also Read - REJECTED: No bail for Aryan Khan - Big shocker to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan is in jail for more then 10 days. I thought money, power can do anything but I was wrong.#AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/AByIbGg5Te — Fayyaz Ahmed فیاض احمد ?? (@Fayyaz_Anmol123) October 20, 2021

Now only one possibility is their that may be SRK did showed ego to big bjp politician in past before 2014 when bjp was campaigning for election and that time bjp was nowhere in politics and now they are taking revenge from SRK . All knows SRK support mamata di #AryanKhanBail — Anish Vadiya (@vadiya_anish) October 20, 2021

Judges be like, thoda tuff attitude dikhate hai taki aam aadmi ko lage ke kanoon bikau nahi hai, phir Diwali ke aas paas jamanat de denge#AryanKhanBail — Good Guy (@gooljaar) October 20, 2021

My faith in Indian Judiciary is increasing day by day. #AryanKhanBail pic.twitter.com/XElvnigxzn — Harsh?? (@TooHarsh_) October 20, 2021

Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 and was sent into judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. WIth his bail plea being rejected, it is being reported that his lawyers are now likely to approach the Bombay High Court.