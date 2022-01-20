Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are rumoured to be in a relationship. At the premiere of ’s son’s 's debut film Tadap, they were seen posing with the entire Shetty family and Tania Shroff. While they haven’t made it official, they have been spotted together several time. Now, in a picture which is going viral, we can see Athiya helping him in a photoshoot. She is seen arranging some flowers as Rahul poses. We think it’s really cute. Have a look at the image below: Also Read - Trending OTT News today: Priyamani to make Telugu OTT debut; Karthikeya‘s Raja Vikramarka gets a release date and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans are reacting with fire and heart emojis in the comments section. “Love birds,” commented a fan. A fan who wanted them to tie the knot wrote, “Kab shaadi karoge?” Also Read - BREAKING! Suniel Shetty to make his OTT debut as real-life underworld don in BIG Netflix series? EXCLUSIVE

Meanwhile, talking to ANI recently, Athiya opened up about her experience with body shaming. He said that she was body shamed when she was young. She added that people need to realise that body shaming is not only associated with being overweight but also skinny. She said that commenting on someone's weight, appearance, anything that can make them less confident is something she doesn’t believe in. “You do not know what battle people are facing and you do not know what their insecurities are. I always believe if you do not have anything nice to say, just don't say anything at all,” said the actress. She also said that our words have a huge impact on people and our everyday lives. “It is important to be kind, how we feel reflects in our everyday activities," stated the actress. Also Read - Before Ajay Devgn in RRR, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and more Bollywood heroes starred in THESE South movies – view pics

Athiya went on to say that people don't know what body shaming is, they believe it concerns people who are overweight and that is not okay as well.