Athiya Shetty chills with rumoured BF KL Rahul in England and these pictures are absolutely unmissable – take a look

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul often make it to the headlines for the special bond they share. It is rumoured that they are in love with each other. Their social media banter also gets them attention. Quite often they comment on each other's post and say something adorable about each other. Now, their social media activity suggest that they are in England together. The ace cricketer is in England for a five-match Test series along with Team India and it seems Athiya has tagged along.

On their Insta stories, they both shared stories from Southampton. While they have not shared any picture together, they have made a post with their common friend. We are talking about Sonali Fabian. Athiya has shared a picture that sees her candidly hugging Sonali while KL Rahul is posing with Sonali. Fans of both the stars are rooting for them and wishing that they make their alleged relationship official. Take a look at the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rahulkl ? (@klrahul_my_heart)

Just yesterday, Athiya Shetty's father and well-known Bollywood actor, had shared a post on social media that showed KL Rahul running along with Athiya's brother . As he shared the video, he wrote, "MY LOVE MY STRENGTH" tagging both Ahan and Rahul. Seems the Shetty siblings are having a great time in England along with KL Rahul. Earlier, as Athiya shared a few pictures from a brand photoshoot with KL Rahul, Suneil Shetty had shared his review and said "Absolutely stunning". Ahem, guess KL Rahul has indeed impressed Suneil Shetty very much.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut with in Hero in the year 2015. She was then seen in films like and more. Her last film was with . As of now, the actress has not announced any other project.