is one actor who is known for his acting as well as the kind of films he chooses to be a part of. He started with the unconventional Vicky Donor and went on to pick films that other actors didn’t want to touch. One such film was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was about erectile dysfunction. The film recently turned 4 and the actor is grateful. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty, Alia Bhatt, Disha Parmar and more celebs from Bollywood and Television industry were trolled this week – find out why

Says the actor, Ayushmann says, “I debuted in Bollywood with a bold taboo subject of sperm donation in Vicky Donor, thanks to Shoojit Da, and that showed me how the audience was changing and embracing subjects that was disruptive. With Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, I returned to this territory with Aanand L. Rai and R.S. . Their genius was in sensitively showing a subject like erectile dysfunction and making it entertaining and supremely palatable for audiences to engage.” Also Read - Happy birthday, Anubhav Sinha: The director's next, Anek, with Ayushmann Khurrana is an unexplored spy film with a hefty budget [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

The versatile actor, who has delivered eight hits in a row on the big screen, says, “After Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan reinstated my belief that the people of India want to discuss taboo topics out in the open and in their own way address them for the good of society. The success of the film told me to stay on course and try and bring more such themes out of the closet and into mainstream cinema. I felt that having a discussion on these things was necessary.” Also Read - Anek: Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Delhi to wrap up the final schedule of the Anubhav Sinha film — deets inside

Ayushmann credits Shubh Mangal Saavdhan for changing the course of his career. “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan gave me the courage to pick my subsequent films and put all my faith behind it. I’m fortunate that in this process I found directors whose creative vision was so original that it blew me away. I thank everyone associated with this film for empowering me to become an artist who relishes in sparking conversations in India. I want to do just that through my next few films like Anek, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G,” he says on a concluding note.