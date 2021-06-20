Ayushmann Khurrana REVEALS the reason behind the two Ns and Rs in his name

is one of the most popular actors today and credit goes to him for choosing the right scripts. On the occasion of Father’s Day, he credits his father, P. Khurrana, for teaching him why discipline is the most important foundation stone for success. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani and more Bollywood hotties who shook the internet with their stunning bathroom selfies – view pics

"I would love breaking the rules set by my father during my childhood but now, I realise that I can't even break the rules that I have set for myself! We got it from him. The discipline," Ayushmann wrote on Instagram. media on Father's Day.

He added, "The love for music, poetry, films and art. He studied law but was always intrigued by astrology. He's the reason behind the double Ns and double Rs in my name. At the same time he also taught us that we have the ability to carve out our own destiny and our good karma can supersede any soothsayer. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father." Have a look at his post below:

On the work front, Ayushmann will soon be seen in films like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Doctor G.

About his learnings in the pandemic, he had earlier said, “The pandemic has given me a chance to slow down and absorb everything. It has made us all aware that we are united as human beings and things like this impact the entire world. I hope, this will make us all think responsibly towards nature, the community and country. It is compelling us to re-think, re-evaluate all our belief patterns and nudging us to think about sustainability. My biggest lesson is that I will assess my choices and decisions from now on. I will do what I believe in more and I will put my best foot forward.”