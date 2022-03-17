is all set for Bachchhan Paandey which is scheduled to release tomorrow on March 18. In an interview with Indian Express, she has revealed that most men were not willing to do a film in which her role was bigger. She said that there are very, very few who would let others share screen space equally. She revealed, “I’ve been in situations where most men were not willing to do a film where 60% was me and 40% was a male actor’s role. Nobody was willing to do it. So, I obviously think that these things need to change a little.” Also Read - Will Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey beat Sooryavanshi at the box office? Find out here [Exclusive]

She went on to say that what Akshay did in Atrangi Re was very commendable. The actress added that it was a small but good role. "Akshay is so not insecure of anyone, and plays his part honestly," she said.

Talking about why she said yes to the role in Bachchhan Paandey, Kriti told PTI that it had all the elements – action, comedy, drama, thrill which worked for her. "It is smartly done and within that world, I feature as this urban girl, a role I hadn't played in a while. She is a gutsy girl who enters this poles-apart world to make a film on a gangster who can kill her any moment. I found that hook very interesting," said the actress.

She added that what also worked for her was that her chemistry with Akshay in the film was different from what they had done in . “It is an entirely new space so there was a chance to do something I hadn't done before," stated Kriti.