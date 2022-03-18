Bachchhan Paande starring , , and others has become the latest victim of online piracy. It is leaked on Tamilrockers and more sites. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film released in theatres today, March 18. It can be recalled that last week, The Kashmir Files and Radhe Shyam were also leaked online. Also Read - Bachchhan Paandey movie review: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi elevate Jigarthanda's remake with their swag and comic timing

Talking about the film's title, Akshay had said recently that it had a connect. "At the success party of Housefull 4, I just saw a picture of and , and that's how we got the title Bachchhan Paandey," he had said.

The actor is seen playing a negative role in the film. In his long career, we have not seen him playing many negative roles. Talking about playing a negative character, Akshay had said that the villain has a good role and there is a lot of substance to his character as opposed to the hero. "The hero only wins in the last 10 minutes of the film. It was fun to play the role," the actor had stated.

The team of Bachchhan Paandey was seen on recently. On the show, Akshay revealed how his parents used to watch all of his films 14 to 15 times. He had shared, “Mere daddy meri mummy when they were alive, to meri film 14-15 baar dekhte the. Apne friend se puchte the, picture dekhte the, interval me khana khilate the.” It was a rare emotional moment on the show which is generally only about comedy.