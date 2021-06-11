Bachna Ae Haseeno actress Minissha Lamba opens up on her divorce with Ryan Tham; says, 'When relationship is toxic, walking out is right'

Popular Bollywood actress , who featured in films like , Yahaan, Kidnap and others, has finally opened up on her divorce with Ryan Tham. The actress, who got separated from husband in 2020, said that things have changed in this generation and people can walk out of the marriage if they are not happy. Minissha told TOI, “Life goes on and the important thing is to be happy. If something is not working, part ways amicably. Today we have options for that; there is no stigma attached to separation.” Also Read - Minissha Lamba confirms that she and husband Ryan Tham have parted ways; says, 'The legal separation has been done'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minissha (@minissha_lamba)

She added, “Everyone is open to love, the dizziness, the craziness of love. Which woman won’t be open to love? She may have had a bad experience and she may say she doesn’t want it but if it comes knocking on the door, she will break down the walls and let it in.” Also Read - When Deepika Padukone pulled Ranbir Kapoor's cheeks and made him blush during the promotions of Tamasha — watch video

The Well Done Abba actress, who tied the knot with Ryan in 2015 in an intimate ceremony, quoted in one of her earlier interviews, “I would like to put it like this: Everyone has the right to live happily. Divorce was looked down upon in our society but now that women are self-dependent and can voice their opinions, things have changed. Earlier, only women were responsible to bear the burden of a relationship. They had the sole responsibility for all the sacrifices (required). But now, they have understood that they have the right to walk out if they are not happy in the marriage.” Also Read - When Deepika Padukone had said that she would like to gift a pack of condoms to Ranbir Kapoor

On the professional front, Minissha was last seen in , and starrer , which was directed by Mary Kom and helmer . She also featured in TV shows like Tenali Rama and Internet Wala Love.