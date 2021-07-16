Badhaai Ho and Balika Vadhu actress Surekha Sikri passes away at 75 due to cardiac arrest

has died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her manager confirmed her demise. According to reports, she had been unwell for several months, and had suffered a brain stroke in 2020. Also Read - When Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and more Bollywood stars delivered 8 Box Office BLOCKBUSTERS in just 1 year

Her manager told indianexpress.com that she had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. The manager said that she was surrounded by family and her caregivers.

Surekha made her debut in 1978 with the film Kissa Kursi Ka. She won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in Tamas (1988), Mammo (1995) and (2018). She was also known for her performance in the TV show . Her performance in the 2018 film Badhaai Ho was appreciated by many. The film also starred , , Gajraj Rao, Sanya Malhotra.

In 2020, she was admitted to hospital after suffering a brain stroke. There were reports saying that she was facing a financial crisis at that time, which she later denied. The manager had told Mid-Day, "That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now. Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance." The manager had added that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment.

Earlier, in 2018, Surekha had a brain stroke after she fell in the bathroom. She had told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview that she had fallen down and hit her head in the bathroom while shooting in Mahabaleshwar. "I have not been able to work due to my illness. The doctors say that I will be alright soon,” she had said.