Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar to be finally seen on the big screen; film to hit theatres on THIS date

The big conversation starter in the film industry today is that Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his eagerly-awaited 'Bellbottom.' He took to social media in style to announce the release date of Bellbottom- unleashing a ripple of excitement across trade circles. The film will now hit the BIG screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera and more: All you need to know about Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming films
Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Also Read - Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and more – know how Bollywood biggies are prepping for their upcoming films post lockdown
This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Dhanush: Akshay Kumar decodes the meaning of his Atrangi Re costar's name and it's 'on-point'
Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has many films in the pipeline. He has Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and others. His film Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif helmed by Rohit Shetty is also ready. However, the makers are waiting for the Coronavirus situation to stabilize and then release it on the big screen.
