Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar to be finally seen on the big screen; film to hit theatres on THIS date

The big conversation starter in the film industry today is that has announced the release date of his eagerly-awaited 'Bellbottom.' He took to social media in style to announce the release date of Bellbottom- unleashing a ripple of excitement across trade circles. The film will now hit the BIG screens on August 19 and industry watchers hope this espionage epic will bring audiences back to experience the thrill of cinema in all its glory.

Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film also stars , , , and and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by , , Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

This Pooja Entertainment production recreates the eighties and its teasers have excited viewers with its near-perfect detailing and retro vibe.

Apart from Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar has many films in the pipeline. He has Atrangi Re with and , Ram Setu, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan and others. His film with helmed by is also ready. However, the makers are waiting for the Coronavirus situation to stabilize and then release it on the big screen.