Bell Bottom Trailer: The Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer gets a thumbs up from Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars

The trailer of Bell Bottom was released just a while ago. Set in the 1980s, the film stars playing the lead role of an undercover agent. plays his wife while is seen in what seems like Indira Gandhi. The trailer is getting positive reactions from many of our Bollywood celebs. Many of them are 'cheering' Akshay for bringing films back to theatres.

"Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I'm so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead," wrote . "Kudos to you Akki for taking the lead in bringing back the magic of theatres. What a superb trailer!! Congratulations team #BellBottom," wrote . wrote, "Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team."

Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.?@akshaykumar #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailerhttps://t.co/kFmQcr057v — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 3, 2021

Kudos to you Akki for taking the lead in bringing back the magic of theatres. What a superb trailer!! Congratulations team #BellBottom@akshaykumar #BellBottomTrailer https://t.co/toAUWuiIjG — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 3, 2021

Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team ?? https://t.co/XPRmAr87PT — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 3, 2021

Team #BellBottom is bringing cinemas back. Our khiladi leading from the front . Looking forward to this adventure ???@jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani congratulations ?

way to go. Catch it in cinemas 19th august https://t.co/aHwhblauT5 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2021

Leading with example !

Let the box office registers ring !!!!

Go for it Team #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailer https://t.co/aZvyn128kL — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 3, 2021

Woahhhh !! Such an impactful trailer?? can’t wait to watch this on the BIG SCREEN.#BellBottom @akshaykumar you are awesome sir ? kudos to all of you to take the flight to theatres ??@vaaniofficial @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilmshttps://t.co/PMwGlaL1Jb https://t.co/e3JKEVY6c7 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 3, 2021

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 19. Are you excited to watch it? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.