Bell Bottom: With COVID-19 still around will you watch the Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer in theatres? Vote now

At the trailer launch of the film a few weeks ago, Akshay Kumar was asked about the film releasing in theatres. He had said, 'It's a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work.'