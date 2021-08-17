All eyes are now on Akshay Kumar-Vaani Kapoor-Lara Dutta starrer Bell Bottom. It’s the first Bollywood film to release in theatres after the horrific second wave of Coronavirus. The film is expected to release on August 19. Interestingly, the film was also shot during the pandemic in 2020. Also Read - Before Bell Bottom blows us away with deshbhakti, let's revisit these 10 ICONIC dialogues from CLASSIC Bollywood patriotic movies

But theatres are still not allowed to run in Maharashtra, which contributes a lot in a Hindi film's collections. In normal times, while the film could have released in 3000 plus screens, it is releasing in 1500 now.

While the number of cases has certainly reduced, the pandemic is still very much there. There are predictions of a third wave of Coronavirus. That's why we are asking you whether you would be watching the film in theatres. Get voting now.

The film’s release is also important for other films which are waiting for a theatrical release. Many films like Sooryavanshi and ’83 are ready and waiting for things to improve. The response to the film’s release will determine whether theatre owner of smaller towns will resume business.

At the trailer launch of the film a few weeks ago, Akshay was asked about the film releasing in theatres. He had said, “It’s a gamble. Someone had to do it. We have taken this leap of faith and we are very confident that the film is going to work. This is the thing which we believe in. I’m sure people are going to come to cinemas despite 50% occupancy in Delhi in other states. Besides, there are still 16-17 days to go for film to release so we are keeping our fingers crossed, you never know."