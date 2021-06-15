Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar puts an end to speculations; CONFIRMS the release date of the film

Pooja Entertainment's lavishly mounted, espionage thriller Bellbottom has generated huge buzz in recent days with trade insiders speculating about its release. Today Akshay Kumar ended the speculation and announced July 27th as the release date of the film Bellbottom has always managed to lead the change from the beginning. Even last year, it hit the headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management. Also Read - How well do you know Akshay Kumar? Take this quiz to find out

The eagerly awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now ripe for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres have blocked their calendars. Notably, this will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year. The actor took to his Twitter handle to make the announcement. He wrote, "I know you have patiently waited for #Bellbottom! Couldn't be happier to finally announce the release of our film. Arriving across big screens worldwide #BellBottomOn27July."

For the fans who have been waiting to see Akshay in a vintage action avatar, in a film that promises grand international locations, 80's nostalgia and breath-taking sequences, this announcement is a dream come true and a silver lining that will light up the gloomy entertainment space in 2021.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment Bellbottom Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom Directed by Ranjit M Tewari written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

Apart from Bellbottom, Akshay Kumar has many films in the pipeline. His Sooryavanshi with Rohit Shetty is ready since a year but the makers are waiting for the theatre culture to get back to normal before they release the film. Reports also had it that makers may opt for OTT release but nothing is confirmed as yet. Akshay also has Raksha Bandhan in his kitty. He will be sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar in this one. He also has Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.