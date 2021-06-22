Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif: Watch 6 of the steamiest on-screen Bollywood kisses ever

From Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor-Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif, here's a look at some of the hottest on-screen Bollywood kisses.