Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu to resume shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed sequel on THIS date? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

A lot of controversies have erupted around of late, especially around talk of his ouster from big films due to differences with the makers. After Dharma Productions took the decision of parting ways with Kartik Aaryan in , word spread that Red Chillies Entertainment also reportedly followed suit and he was no longer a part of Freddie. So, whenever anything new about the actor emerges, it's understandable if his fans hold their breath in anxiety, wondering what has happened now. However, today we've got an absolutely positive piece of inside scoop about one of his eagerly awaited movies that should definitely plaster a smile across every one of his fan's visages.

A well-placed source within the industry has exclusively informed BollywoodLife that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 should resume shooting from next month, mid-July, with all three of the main cast, Karik Aaryan, and Tabu, expected to be part of the schedule, which the makers hope to finish in one go. Our source adds that the team was waiting for the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic to ease up, and now that it has then want to waste no time in completing the rest of the film, especially with the third wave and another nationwide lockdown looking large.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is quasi-sequel to the 2007 cult hit horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, starting , , , , and directed by . Aneed Bazmee of , Welcome and No Entry fame directs the second sequel, once again produced by 's T-Series.