Bikini clad Alia Bhatt exudes happy vibes as she chills with BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in THIS throwback picture from Maldives – view here

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan are besties. They often set friendship goals for all. They catch up over dinner, party together and even take trips together. Naturally, they share a lot of memories. The Guilty actress recently took to her social media to share one such memory from their Maldives holidays. It was not so long ago that the girl gang took a trip to Maldives to have some fun. Amidst the lockdown, the ladies took a vacation and indeed it was the best time of their lives of 2021. At least, that's what Akansha feels. ' Also Read - Alia Bhatt dancing on Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai step with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan will make your Monday better

On her Insta stories, Akansha shared a picture that sees her being all goofy with Alia. We see the ladies have some great time at the beach clad in bikinis. Alia Bhatt is splashing her gorgeous self in bright pink bikini set while Akansha is in purple bikini set. The ladies seem to be really enjoying themselves by soaking up in the water. The mesmerizing background of the setting sun and gorgeous trees add to the beauty of this picture. Akansha has described this moment as the 'Best Moment of 2021'. We bet! Take a look at the picture below: Also Read - Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor FINALLY breaks silence on best friend Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor [Exclusive]

It was not so long ago that Alia Bhatt was spotted enjoying a brunch with her gang. Sister Shaheen Bhatt and bestie Akansha Ranjan were also a part of this outing. Also Read - Guilty actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reveals the FIRST film she had auditioned for

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. She took to her Instagram account to share a few stills from the sets of the film and penned a sweet note. She wrote, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 .. and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."