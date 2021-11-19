Student of The Year 2 actress Tara Sutaria celebrates her 26th birthday today. The actress has comfortably made a place for herself in the industry within a short period of time. As she turns a year older today, pictures from her birthday celebrations have hit the internet. The actress stepped into her new year by cutting the cake dot at midnight. A picture with her 'other half' has also hit the internet. You must be thinking that we are talking about her beau Aadar Jain. However, you are wrong. We are talking about her sister Pia Sutaria. Also Read - Before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, cousin Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria to tie the knot in early 2022 [Exclusive]

Pia took to her Instagram account to share a happy picture from the celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy 26 to my other half ?♥️ love you to the moon. Thank you @rahuljhangiani for the super special picture." Pia is Tara's twin sister and thus the other half. Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pia Sutaria (@piasutaria)

Boyfriend Aadar Jain too made this special for Tara Sutaria. She shared a throwback picture from their Maldivian holidays and called her his heart. In return, Tara commented and called him his whole heart. Check out Aadar's post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aadar Jain (@aadarjain)

On the work front, Tara Sutaria has Tadap coming up next. She will be sharing the screen space with debutant . It is a love story which has a dark side to it. The trailer has received an arousing response from audience. It will make it to the theatres on December 3.