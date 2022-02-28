2021 was a tough year for many mainly due to the gruesome second wave of COVID-19. But the world of entertainment kept going. Obviously, the entertainment sector was impacted too as for many months, theatres were shut and so we didn't have films releasing as per schedule. However, some films did manage to release in theatres or on OTT platforms. In our dish article we are here to ask you to vote for your favourite film that released in theatres. From ’s Sooryavashi to ’s 83 and more, make sure you vote for the most deserving film and make it win. Also Read - Lock Upp Twitter review: Netizens find Kangana Ranaut's show 'dope'; draw comparisons with Salman Khan's Bigg Boss – read tweets





Akshay Kumar's Sooryavashi was ready to release in March 2020 and after many delays, was released in theatres on November 5, 2021. The film's climax featuring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay was one of its key moments.

83



Ranveer Singh was appreciated a lot in Kabir Khan's 83. The film was released on December 24, 2021.

Bell Bottom



Akshay Kumar’s Bell Botton was perhaps the first Bollywood film which was shot during the pandemic. It was released on August 19, 2021.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui



and -starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was released in theatres on December 10. Ayushmann proved yet again what a fine actor he is.

Antim



, and starrer was directed by . It released on November 26, 2021.

