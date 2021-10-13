We are here with a brand new #BLBestOf6 category. As you might be aware, #BLBestOf6 is a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to discuss the best supporting Hindi actress. Make sure you vote for the most deserving one in the end. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen, Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2, Madonne Ashwin for Mandela and more – vote for the Best South Director in the first half of 2021

: Mimi



: Bell Bottom



Lara Dutta played former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the espionage thriller. played the main role in this film which was directed by Ranjit M Tewari. He goes on a mission to free 210 hostages held by hijackers.

: Silence



Prachi played the role of a police officer for the first time in Silence... Can You Hear It. The film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman. Manoj Bajpayee was also a part of the film.

: Sardar Ka Grandson



Neena played the role of a 90-year-old grandmother Sardar Ka Grandson. In an interview she said that she was initially reluctant to play to the role but she was convinced after reading the script. The film was about an NRI grandson who is out to fulfil the last wish of his grandmother of visiting her ancestral home in Lahore, Pakistan.

Gauahar Khan: 14 Phere





Gauahar Khan was excellent in this film which was directed by Devanshu Kumar. It featured and in the lead roles.

Zoya Hussain:



Zoya was quite impressive in this one. Vishnu Vishaal played a pivotal role in the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, while Pulkrit Samrat was seen in the Hindi version.

So, which one is your pick? Vote below and let us know: