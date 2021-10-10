The first half of 2021-2022 has been pretty decent so far if we talk about the world of entertainment. And we are grateful to OTT platform for this. Now, we are here with our #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to acknowledge the best supporting actor male. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Nimisha Sajayan, Shruti Haasan, Rashmika Mandanna and more – vote for the Best South Actress in the first half of 2021

: Mimi



Pankaj gave a wonderful performance in this film which was about surrogacy. He has been improving with every film, bringing something new to all characters that he plays. A remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, it featured playing a surrogate mother.

: Chehre



Amitabh was good in this multi-starrer film. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film also starred , Krystle D'Souza, , Siddhanth Kapoor and others.

Arvind Swami: Thalaivii



Arvind Swami was in good form in this biopic of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay, the film featured Kangana in the lead role.

Raj Arjun: Thalaivii



Like Arvind Swami, Raj also stood out in the multi-starrer Thalaivii. He played R. M. Veerappan in the film.

: Roohi



Varun delivered a fine performance in Roohi. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the horror-comedy was about of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons. It starred , and Varun Sharma playing the lead roles.

: Bell Bottom





Adil proved yet again what a fine actor he is. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom also featured , , and .

So, who is your favourite supporting actor? Vote below and let us know: