We are in October already. Time flies. It will be 2022 in just 3 months. The first six months of 2021-2022 are over which means it’s time for our #BLBestOf6. In case you are not aware, #BLBestOf6 is a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are talking about films.

Well, 2021 has been largely muted due to the raging impact of COVID-19. The second wave of Coronivirus hit us hard and resulted in the second lockdown. But everything wasn’t grim. There were quite a few releases and most of them were on OTT platforms. Here’s a look at some of the best films we got to see.

Shershaah

Bell Bottom

Thalaivii

Mimi

Silence... Can You Hear It

Ajeeb Dastaans

Released on Amazon Prime, this one traced the life of Captian Vikram Batra. The Kargil war was shown effectively and it left us with a lot of emotions. It was damn good and left with a feeling of ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’.The Akshay Kumar-Lara Dutta-Vaani Kapoor starrer was inspired from real life hijacking events in India during the 1980s. It was the first Hindi film to release in theatres after the second wave of Covid-19.Based on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa, Thalaivii stared in the lead role. Arvind Swami was seen as M. G. Ramachandran. Their chemistry was excellent. Even the dialogues of the film were appreciated.A remake of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, Mimi starred in the main role. It was about a young woman who opts to be a surrogate mother for a foreign couple. Krti and ’s performances were much-loved.This one was a ZEE5 Original murder mystery film starring Manoj Bajpayee, , , and Sahil Vaid. Manoj was excellent as he played ACP Verma.The anthology comprised of four short films – Majnu, Khilauna, Geeli Pucchi and Ankahi. and ’s performances were liked by many.

We know it’s a tough decision but which is your favourite? – Vote below: