It’s time for our #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are talking about the best female actresses. The competition is tough, so make sure you vote wisely and make the most-deserving actress win. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Mohanlal in Drishyam 2, Pawan Kalyan in Vakeel Saab, Naveen Polishetty in Jatti Ratnalu and more – vote for the Best South Actor in the first half of 2021

Vidya Balan: Sherni



Vidya Balan played a forest officer in this film which was directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame. She was excellent in the film which spoke about the conflict between humankind and animals. Also Read - #BLBestof6: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee and more – Vote for the Best Actor of the first half in 2021

Kriti Sanon: Mimi

Kangana Ranaut: Thalaivii

Taapsee Pannu: Haseen Dillruba

Kiara Advani: Shershaah

Sanya Malhotra: Pagglait

Kriti Sanon played the character of Mimi in the film. She ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. She was really good.Kangana Ranaut is a great actor and she proved just that in this film which was on the life of Indian actress-politician J. Jayalalithaa.Taapsee Pannu was in good form in thus romantic mystery thriller film directed by Vinil Mathew.Kiara took her acting to a different level as she played Vikram Batra’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema. The film was well made too.Sanya played a young widow brilliantly in this black comedy which directed by Umesh Bist.

So, who is your pick?

Vote below and let us know: