Ever since the theatres have reopened post the second wave of Coronavirus in India, the producers of the films are in a rush to grab a release date for their pending projects. We now have a long list of films that will be making it to the theatres in the coming few months. Among the biggies, we have Sooryanshi directed by . The film starring and is all set to release on November 5, during Diwali. Now, reports have it that was eyeing the same date for the release of his film Antim: The Final Truth that also has .

As per the reports, Salman was planning to release Antim during Diwali, however, he had a change of mind after a request was made to him. Reportedly, when Rohit Shetty learnt that Salman Khan also going to release his film on the same date as that of , he met him and requested to push it by little. Being a big-budget film, Sooryavanshi requires a solo release to avoid any division of screens. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan was looking at a date to release his film Antim – The Final Truth, co-starring Aayush Sharma. One of the dates he was eyeing was November 5, which is also the day Sooryavanshi releases. When Sooryavanshi's director and co-producer Rohit Shetty learnt about this development, he met Salman Khan and requested him to avoid clashing with his film. He told the superstar that a solo release was important for a big film like Sooryavanshi."

Salman Khan seems to have agreed to Rohit Shetty's point and picked up the last week of November to release Antim: The Final Truth. It will release on November 26.