Brahmastra release date out: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer all set to hit the big screens

The Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan starrer finally has a release date. It is being helmed by Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji.