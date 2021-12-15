Fans who have been waiting for the release date of finally have a reason to cherish. The , , starrer will release on September 9, 2022. took to Instagram and wrote, “Get ready to witness this magical experience! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva comes to cinemas on 09.09.2022.” Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and THESE Indian actors are World’s Most Admired in 2021

The motion poster of the film was also released today. "Bow down to the fire that's Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022," wrote Karan while unveiling it.

Yesterday, Karan got a bit emotional. He wrote on Instagram, "Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us…. It's the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on … the longest hours I have seen a team work … the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew…. It's been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him… I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him … I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age…. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one….. today we stand at the brink of its fruition ….. so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might! Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store!"

The film is being directed by and helmer .