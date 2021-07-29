BREAKING! Aditya Roy Kapur to play his first double role in the Bollywood remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil hit, Thadam – deets inside

Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller will see Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role for the very first time, portraying two completely different avatars. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar, the film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.