This just in. Post a special screening of Bell Bottom held for the media at Surat, addressed the press contingent via con call all the way from London along with his producers, , and Deepshikha Deshmukh, and given the fantastic response they got from this special screening, the quartet was in more than a revelatory mood. And reveal they did, with Akshay Kumar graciously divulging crucial deets about his next with the same production company, Pooja Entertainment.

Addressing the media, Akshay Kumar disclosed that his next with the triumvirate of producers will be a thriller. However, he refrained from offering any more details about the plot, setting or time period of the film. However, the joy doesn't end there all you Akki fans as the superstar added a little icing on the cake by letting all this gathered in on the identity of the leading lady. From the horse's mouth it has been learned that has been roped in to star opposite Akshay in this movie, which is simply being called Pooja Entertainment's Production no. 41 at the moment. The two actors will be working together for the first time.

Opening up about why the makers of Bell Bottom are bringing the film on Raksha Bandhan weekend instead of Independence Day weekend, and trying to cash in on two major extended holidays, Akshay Kumar had revealed in an earlier interview, "See, it is not my call. Mr. Vashu Bhagnani, who's the producer of the film, he takes the call. So, I have no idea about this. I'm just going according to what he wants. I think, according to Vashuji, the 19th of August is much better, so yeah, they're seasoned people, they know much better." So, there you have it, some inside dope on Akshay Kumar's next with Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani as y'all gear up for Bell Bottom's release.