BREAKING! Here's the new release date of Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif-Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi? [EXCLUSIVE]

...the movie that most of the country is waiting for with bated breath; the film that the whole of Bollywood is looking toward to get the industry back on its feet after the adverse effects of two lockdowns borne out of the COVID-19 pandemic; the project all multiplex as well as single screen owners are betting on to bring the audience back – but when will it finally release; that's the million-dollar question, to which myriad answers have streamed in till date coinciding with the fluctuating fortunes of the coronavirus crisis, but nothing has materialised so far. However, it's our duty to get you the latest scoop on such a big film, and on that note, a well-placed source in the industry has exclusive revealed to us the latest date that the makers of Sorryavanshi are eyeing to release the and Kaif starrer. Also Read - Whoa! Ajay Devgn and top Telugu producer Dil Raju join hands for the remake of THIS hit courtroom drama

As per our source, Sooryavanshi is now expected to hit screens during the Independence Day weekend this year. Apparently, all those invested in the movie, including Director , Akshay Kumar, Reliance Entertainment and 's Dharma Productions, believe that given the theme and the interminable wait, Independence Day is the perfect period to release the tentpole film, which also sees extended cameos from and as and , as not only does the 15th of August evoke a patriotic fervour across the nation, but if the COVID-19 situation and its resultant lockdown eases up to a great extent by then, then the family audience could return to cinema halls in large numbers. Also Read - Gauri Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan – Bollywood wives who dealt with scandals of their husbands' alleged extramarital affairs

That being said, it's still pretty speculative and an official announcement will only be made depending on how nature permits theatres to return to normalcy. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana Ranaut wants the country’s name to be Bharat; Is there really a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey?