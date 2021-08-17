BREAKING! Katrina Kaif to star in R. Balki's next movie; Amitabh Bachchan to play a cameo? – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

It looks like Katrina Kaif may be about to take on the toughest assignment of her career as she seems to have joined hands with a Director who's known for his dramatic works and strong female characters. If all goes to plan, it'll also mark her fourth film with Amitabh Bachchan after Boom, Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan.