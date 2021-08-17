While Katrina Kaif has been huge star since many years now, adding a lot of drawing power with the audience in any project she's cast in regardless of how big a male superstar she's paired with, the one thing she hasn't done is star in an out-an-out female-oriented movie. Well, it looks like that's about to change, which also means that Katrina Kaif may be about to take on hitherto the toughest assignment of her career as she seems to have joined hands with a Director who's known for his dramatic works and strong female characters. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan calls granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda 'genius in the house' after she gives a Sri Lankan spin to his iconic Jahaan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai - watch video

A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively revealed to BollywoodLife that looks to have signed on for Director R. Balki's next movie, where she'll be seen in the lead role. The project is expected to be centred on a strong female-centric subject, for which Katrina Kaif is apparently putting herself through the ringer to get everything right about the part. Now, if you're a diehard Katrina Kaif fan and thought that the good news ends there, then think again. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan sells off his posh Worli apartment of this whopping amount? – deets inside

Our source further informs us that megastar has also been roped in for the project to play an important cameo, which is not very surprising to be honest, given that the Big B has been a part of every R Balki directorial in some capacity or another, be it in a full-fledged role or fleeting appearance. He even won his third National Award for Balki's Paa. It'll also mark Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan's fourth film together after Boom, Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan, out of which only the second one worked while the other two were both critical and commercial disasters. Let's hope the fortunes this time are more in line with Sarkar. Also Read - Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more Bollywood celebs who were BOYCOTTED for shocking reasons

Well, now that really puts the “breaking” into breaking news, doesn't it?