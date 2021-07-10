BREAKING! Rajkummar Rao signs his first out-an-out action movie; to be presented in a never-before-seen avatar? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

New projects of actors, especially popular ones, are always looked at with a very keen interest, with movie-buffs constantly keeping their eyes and ears opens for any little information about the next movie or show of these actors. Well, if you're among those who can't get enough of such announcements then boy, have we got a crackling inside scoop for you. And if you're a fan of Rajkummar Rao and look forward for every of his movie with bated breath, then this is going to send your excitement shooting beyond the stratosphere. Also Read - From Vicky Kaushal's Masaan to Rajkummar Rao's Omerta: 7 underrated movies to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more

BollywoodLife has learned from a well-laced industry sources that has signed an out and out action movie for the first time in his career and that the actor will be presented in a never before seen avatar in said movie. The film will incorporate a lot of heavy-duty fight sequences and elaborate stunts for which Rajkummar will be training and preparing months in advance, adds our source, while also highlighting how it'll finally give him an opportunity to showcase his martial arts – a skill set he's been equipped with since years, but has never got the chance to exhibit o account of either the heavy duty dramatic or light hearted comedic work he's been associated with. Also Read - Love Batman? Want to know his origin story from a kid to the caped crusader? Here's your answer – all season of Gotham now available on THIS OTT platform

According to our source, the matter is being kept extremely hush-hush till an official announcement is made as both the makers and actor don't want to spoil the element of surprise that will come with Rajkummar Rao taking up a project of this kind. Not many are aware of, or would've even guessed that Rajkummar was on the lookout for such an action film since a very long time, given the kind of roles he's been known to portray (he had passed hints about the same while promoting Trapped back in 2016), and so, for his sake, we hope that this piece of news turns out to be true. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni wants to do a Bollywood film with Rajkummar Rao? Here’s what we know