A couple of days ago, it was reported that and Aness Bazmee would be reuniting as star and Director for a comedy movie, marking their third collaboration after 2005's superhit and 2011's blockbuster Ready, and everybody's thoughts immediately raced to the possibility of No Entry 2, which has been in talks for the longest time. However, a day after these reports surfaced, another news piece surfaced, dismissing them, with Director himself rubbishing the reports in an interview with Bollwood Hungama.

Now, our well-placed source within the industry has revealed exclusively to BollywoodLife that though and are not collaborating again, at least in the immediate future, that doesn't mean plans for a No Entry sequel are on hold. Said source informs us that the sequel to is expected to go ahead with Salman Khan as the lead, in fact, in a bigger role than the first part, where, lets face it, he had not more than an extended cameo.

So, who'll be directing it then you may wonder. Well, our source adds that while Anees Bazmee isn't at the helm for reasons unknown, another Director is likely to be roped in. Would it be someone Salman has worked with before or an experienced had he's yet to have collaborated with or a fresh name raring to go and make a mark? Unfortunately, we know nothing about that at this point and would have to wait for any further development on the Director's identity for the No Entry sequel.

Besides Salman Khan, the first No Entry had also starred , , , , and . It was the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2005.