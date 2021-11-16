is one happy woman. According to her, her daughter Adira, who had never seen any Rani starrer before Bunty Aur Babli 2, has thoroughly loved the comedy film. The film is slated to release this Friday. Also Read - Bunty Aur Babli 2, Dhamaka, The Wheel of Time and 5 more theatrical and OTT releases this week that'll leave you spoilt for choice

Rani revealed that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a special film for her for several reasons. She added, "Not only am I getting to play a character like Vimmy who I have loved and related to always and am working with Saif after years, but what's giving me abundant joy is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is the first film of mine that Adira has seen and thoroughly loved." She stated that that nothing could beat this moment for her and her career. She also said that it was amazing to see her reaction to the film and what she had done on screen.

Rani went on to say that Adira was laughing and rolling watching the 'mad comedy'. She added that she was happy that she could make her laugh. "It fills my heart with so much happiness. She had the best time and it means the world for me," Rani stated.

Talking about the film, Rani said, "We rarely make family entertainers today and Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a true-blue comedy that you can take your entire family to and enjoy laughing your hearts out with them.” The actress also said that it’s a quintessential Hindi film that everyone has missed for some time now and she was confident that it would entertain audiences worldwide.

Calling it a ‘genuinely good, clean comedy’, she said that the film is meant for all audiences, across all age groups and that's a rarity because the industry is not making such universal films these days. The film also stars Saif Ali Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari.

(With inputs from IANS)