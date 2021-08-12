Chehre: The Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi-Rhea Chakraborty starrer gets a new release date – deets inside

With the Coronovirus lockdown restrictions easing in many parts of India, the , and starrer film Chehre is set for a theatrical release. The makers have locked August 27 as the release date for the film. The film has been ready for release for a few months now but was on hold due to the lockdown. However, the team has been waiting for the right time to have a theatrical release. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda says her nani Jaya Bachchan 'has always been very unapologetic, unfiltered, and has a spine'

Amitabh took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date.

On the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit shared, "The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that 'Chehre' deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens."

In Chehre, the audience will see Amitabh play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon.

Director Rumy Jafry shared, "We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time."

Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, , and Siddhanth Kapoor.