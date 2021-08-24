is one actor who is known to speak his mind. In an interview to PTI, the actor, who is gearing up for Chehre, which is slated for a theatrical release, said he is thrilled that the industry is finally gaining momentum. This is his second release in cinema halls after Mumbai Saga, which released in March. "I am happy that theatres are opening up after a long gap. I am the only actor who has had two releases in this pandemic. Some might see it as a bold move others might see it as a stupid move," Emraan stated. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and more: Bollywood's Top stars and their weird, wacky and wonderful hobbies will leave you amused

He added, "The obsession with the box office of our industry should not be the case anymore, at least not right now. The rules have changed, the game has changed."

The actor added that while makers were never in "control" of how their films would perform at the box office, the ongoing health crisis has only made it tougher. He also appreciated and the producers of Bell Bottom, for releasing their film theatrically. The spy thriller opened in cinema halls on August 19.

He said, "With box office, you never felt in control even before the pandemic, but it has become a bigger question mark with the situation today. A film might look entertaining but when you weigh your and your family's health, you might give it a pass because of the fear. So now no one really knows how it will pan out. Regulations are still there, Maharashtra has still not opened.”

The actor minced no words as he said, "We should stop worrying and sweating about opening numbers, box office collections. Someone has to make a start, it has to be done in that spirit. Kudos to Akshay, the producers of Bell Bottom, for taking that initiative. The same goes for films like Roohi, Mumbai Saga. It was very important for these films to do that."

The actor went on to say that these are "tricky times" when everyone is uncertain about the number of the audience that will eventually turn up to watch films in a cinema hall. He, however, said that should not deter the makers, especially those who can, to release their films in theatres.

His mystery thriller Chehre, co-starring , was earlier scheduled for July 2020 but was pushed several times due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The actor said the industry and cinema halls are co-dependent and makers should offer support to the exhibition sector, which has taken a beating due to the pandemic.

"No one really knows how many people will come to the theatre but it has to be done with certain solidarity with theatre owners. There is synergy and dependency on them and vice versa. The film industry and theatres are both co- dependent.

"OTT (over-the-top or digital platform) is always an option but the order of the day is that producers should understand there are thousands of livelihoods of not just theatre owners but distributors, their families as well. Doors should be opened," he said on a concluding note.

(With inputs from PTI)