Chhoti Si Baat actor is hospitalised in Pune. According to reports, he is suffering from a prolonged illness. The veteran actor's health condition is reported to be stable. His wife Sandhya Gokhale told ABP Live that there is nothing to worry about his health. She said that he is recovering and his condition is better than before. When asked about what he he is suffering from, Sandhya said that it's an old illness. She went in to say that due to excessive smoking, he was admitted to hospital 10 years ago as well. She also said that his condition is fine.

Amol is known for films like Rajnigandha and . His film was India's official entry for the Academy Awards in 2005. Palekar has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema, made his debut in 1971 with the film Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe. He then stepped into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya's Rajnigandha opposite Rakhee in 1974.

In a past interview with Hindustan Times, Amol spoke about not doung much work of late. He said that as an actor, he is a comet who surfaces once in a decade. He went on to say that most roles offered to older actors are insignificant in terms of the theme of the film. He said that he always accepted roles only if they challenged him as an actor or if it contributed to the scheme of the film. "Acting just for the sake of earning money was never my pursuit. What fun is playing a superfluous role of someone's father or a grandfather? I prefer to hide than to get overexposed," Amol had stated.

(With IANS inputs)