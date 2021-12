It’s Christmas and even our celebs are celebrating the festival. took to Instagram to post a picture with wifey Kartina Kaif. He can be seen hugging her. Both are looking elated. We can see the Christmas tree in the background. This is their first Christmas post marriage. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9. They are looking really cute together. “Meri Christmas!” read his caption followed by a Christmas tree and a heart emoji. Have a look at his post below: Also Read - Katrina Kaif's latest photoshoot is BANGING hot, it is the most perfect thing you'll see all day- view HQ pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Earlier, Katrina has also shared a picture of her Christmas tree.