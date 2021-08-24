Recently, along with jetted off to Russia to shoot for their upcoming film Tiger 3. The stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours. While Salman Khan did not stop for long for the shutterbugs to click his pictures, the actor was stopped by a CISF officer at the entrance for mandatory security checking. Now, this CISF officer is reportedly in trouble. Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi NOT a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film? The actor drops a hint

According to a report in Etimes, this CISF officer has called for trouble as he spoke about this incident involving Salman Khan with a media organisation of Odisha. That is a breach of protocol and hence his phone has been seized by CISF. This is to stop him from further communicating from the media, says the report. Also Read - Exclusive: Salman Khan to break this BIG family tradition for Tiger 3?

The video of this CISF officer stopping Salman Khan had gone viral on social media. He was lauded a lot by the netizens for complying with his duty even though he had Salman Khan in front of him. Also Read - What? Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a heated discussion before the actress left for Tiger 3 shoot? [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, the shooting of Tiger 3 is going on in a full swing in Russia. It was recently that Salman's look from the film got leaked on social media. We could see the star in sporting long hair and long beard in the picture. The film also stars in a pivotal role. This is for the first time that Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi would be sharing the screen space.

Given that Salman Khan is in Russia for Tiger 3, we recently also reported about him missing a family tradition. The actor will not be in Mumbai with his family for Ganpati celebrations. Given the Coronavirus situation, it seems very difficult for Salman Khan to just take a break of a few days and fly down from Russia to celebrate the festival.