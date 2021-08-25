Recently, along with left for Russia to shoot for their upcoming film Tiger 3. The stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Just as Salman Khan was about to enter the airport, he was stopped by a CISF officer at the entrance for mandatory security checking. There were reports saying that the CISF officer was reportedly in trouble for speaking about this incident involving Salman Khan with a media organisation of Odisha. A report said that his phone was seized by the CISF to stop him from further communicating from the media. However, the CISF has now clarified that the reports are untrue. In fact, the CISF has been rewarded for his ‘exemplary professionalism’. Also Read - Chehre: 'We should stop our obsession with the box office in times of the pandemic,' says Emraan Hashmi

The CISF tweeted from its official account, “The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty." Have a look at the tweet below: Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin ‘less competent’, Emraan Hashmi not a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3?

The contents of this tweet are incorrect & without factual basis. In fact, the officer concerned has been suitably rewarded for exemplary professionalism in the discharge of his duty. @PIBHomeAffairs — CISF (@CISFHQrs) August 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the shooting of Tiger 3 is going on in Russia. Salman's look from the film recently got leaked on social media. He was seen sporting long hair and long beard in the picture. According to reports, will be seen playing the lead antagonist in the action film which also stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. But now, the actor has said that he has officially not said anything about being a part of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was asked about his opening scene in the film apparently costing Rs. 10 crore. He said, “I've never come forward and said I am doing all those things. I’ve been telling everyone that I’m not doing that film. I don’t know why people are assuming things.” Also Read - Tiger 3: Emraan Hashmi NOT a part of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film? The actor drops a hint

Well, we will have to wait and watch to know if he is actually a part of the film or not.