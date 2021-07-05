Darlings: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah's script reading session proves its not all work and no play for the cast

After showcasing her talent as an actor and a singer, Alia Bhatt has taken over the producer's seat. She has stepped into the shoes of a producer as she started with her production house called Eternal Sunshine. Her first project as a producer is titled Darlings. The film stars her in the lead along with critically acclaimed stars like Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Rohan Matthew. Recently, a few pictures from their script reading session made their way to the internet. Also Read - Karan Johar to announce his next directorial venture with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt tomorrow? This video suggests so

The official Instagram account of the production house shared the pictures with the caption, "Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh comedy thodi dark hai." The first picture sees the team of actors focusing on the script. The next few pictures have them laughing hard. Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Rohan Matthew have been candidly captured laughing during the script reading session. However, it is Shefali Shah who seems to be pretty engrossed in the script. Going by the caption, we can say that Darlings is going to be one fun ride for the stars to shoot and for us to watch. Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eternal Sunshine Productions (@eternalsunshineproduction)

It was two days ago that Alia Bhatt had updated her fans about the beginning of Darlings. She had penned an emotional post on Instagram that read, "day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late! I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I'll need all of it to match up to my co-actors." Sending his best wished to Alia, Shah Rukh Khan had commented, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional ... promise!"