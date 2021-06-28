Deepika Padukone's Expectation v/s Reality post is basically all of us!

Deepika Padukone is one of the most followed celebrities on social media. The lady enjoys 57.3 million followers on the photo sharing platform and much to the delight of her fans, she keeps sharing pictures and videos on social media giving all of us a glimpse of her personal life. She has indeed become quite a PRO at making relatable posts that instantly connect with her followers. Her recent expectation v/s reality post is downright classic. Also Read - Salman Khan to begin shooting for Race 4 by year end? Here's what we know

Taking to her Instagram account, Deepika Padukone shared two pictures showcasing her efficiency at pulling off complex Yoga poses, as well as, sleeping. In the first picture shared, we see her doing Urdhva Dhanurasana (wheel pose) with ease. She can be seen dressed in black leggings and a sports bra. The next picture that she has shared sees her peacefully sleeping on the couch. She has captioned this post as "Expectation v/s Reality" leaving all her followers laughing hard. Now isn't she just like us? It seems to be a day-to-day story like us all. Take a look at her post here:

With this post, Deepika Padukone has also marked her return to Instagram after two-months of break. It was in the month of May that the actress had tested positive for Coronavirus along with her family members. Ever since then she went on social media detox of sorts. Though she made her presence felt by commenting on hubby Ranveer Singh's posts, she did not make any individual posts on her wall. Her fans are overjoyed with Deepika marking her return.

Workwise, Deepika has quite a few films in her kitty. She has Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She then has the Hindi remake of The Intern. Amitabh Bachchan came onboard this film after Rishi Kapoor's demise. Deepika will also be seen in Ranveer's upcoming film '83. She essays the role of his wife in this sports drama.